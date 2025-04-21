Information Minister Jenfan Muswere has laid down the gauntlet, branding his former Zanu PF party colleague, Blessed Geza, a terrorist and an enemy of progress.

Muswere urged the public to ignore Geza's calls for a two-day national shut down on April 22 and 23, 2025 - a protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule.

On Saturday night, Geza issued a call for Zimbabweans to stay at home and not show up for work nationwide, hoping to force Mnangagwa to stand down.

The agitation for a national shutdown follows Geza's March 31, 2025, protest, which, to put it mildly, failed to gain much traction. It amounted to little more than a stay-away, punctuated by a few isolated flash demonstrations in the capital.

In a press briefing yesterday, Muswere implored Zimbabweans to remain united and pay no heed to Geza's shutdown appeals.

"We must remain united against cyber terrorism and enemies of progress. We have a responsibility to build our country. Zimbabweans should utilise the internet for development."

"We should continue to ignore calls from unproductive charlatans and merchants of falsehoods who seek to reverse the gains of the liberation struggle through demonisation of Zimbabwe's image, its people and leadership through misinformation and malice," he said.

In his Saturday night address, delivered from an undisclosed location, Geza, who was wearing military garb, called on Zimbabweans to stay at home in protest against Mnangagwa's misrule.

"On Tuesday and Wednesday, the 22nd and 23rd of April 2025, everyone must stay home. We must shut down Zimbabwe completely. This is to send a strong message to Mnangagwa and his 'zvigananda'.

"Shops and industries will not open and kombis will be parked. The police will not tear gas you, but if they ever come to you, you have the right to defend yourselves," Geza said.

The ex-combatant, who has been on the police wanted list since early February, also assured the 95 protesters arrested March 31 in Harare, and Heart and Soul Television and Radio (HSTV) journalist Blessed Mhlanga, that they will be released from prison soon.

Geza told Zimbabweans that the writing is on the wall, claiming that Mnangagwa will soon be out of office.

Addressing delegates at the 45th Independence celebration in Gokwe last Friday, Mnangagwa, without naming Geza directly, urged Zimbabweans to ignore instigators on social media, which Geza has been using to communicate with the public.