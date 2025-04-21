Africa: Vultures On the Brink - Understanding Climate Change's Impact On Africa's Essential Scavengers

A landscape without vultures would be a toxic, fetid place, with lingering carcasses and unchecked, potentially dangerous bacterial growth. Without them, the spectre of plague would loom.

It's a whimsical, what-if debate that's enjoyed by everyone from historians to sports pundits and conservationists: what would the knock-on effects be of changing one aspect of reality? What if Marie Curie hadn't discovered radium, or if Edward Jenner hadn't developed the first vaccines? And so on.

That speculation extends to the natural world, in all its dazzling, sometimes bizarre diversity.

Pandas amuse us with their roly-poly clumsiness. We're enthralled by the speed of peregrine falcons and cheetahs, the intelligence of dolphins, and humbled by the towering, leisurely, unstoppable heft of an elephant herd.

But what would be the so-called butterfly effect of removing one species?

Across the spectrum of study into the natural world, everyone from biologists to botanists and ornithologists remind us that each species has a role in its ecosystem, regardless of whether it entertains or intrigues us.

The removal of each species from its ecosystem has an effect, and that can be profound, even calamitous. And so it is with vultures.

Our anthropomorphic sensibilities may be bewildered by the...