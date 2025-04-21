Somalia: Al-Shabab Militants Launch Attack Near Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia (Smn) — Heavy fighting broke out late Saturday between Somali government forces and Al-Shabab militants on the outskirts of Mogadishu, local sources reported.

The clash occurred in the Ceelasha Biyaha area after Al-Shabab fighters launched a surprise attack on a military base located in the district. The assault triggered an intense gun battle between the two sides.

Witnesses told Shabelle Radio that they heard heavy weaponry being exchanged throughout the night.

Casualties were reported, though the exact number of dead or injured remains unclear as of Sunday morning. No official statement has yet been released by security authorities regarding the incident.

The Ceelasha Biyaha area, located southwest of the capital, has previously witnessed similar attacks by the militant group.