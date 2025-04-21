Kenya: Ambani Blames Crippling Injuries for Leopards' Fading Title Run

NAIROBI — AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani has blamed an injury pandemic for his team's winless run in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

Ambani says the loss of crucial players have greatly hampered their title run.

"We cannot be happy with the loss (against Posta Rangers). We were very unlucky to lose this game. We have a lot of injuries that have affected the team's performance but I am hopeful that things will get better soon," the former AFC Leopards striker said.

Ingwe suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the relegation strugglers in a league tie on Friday afternoon at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

It continued the 12-time champions' dwindling hopes of a 13th title, extending their dry spell that goes all the way back to February 15 when they beat Mara Sugar 2-1.

The tactician, however, believes his charges have been playing well save for converting their chances in front of goal.

"We have created a lot of chances but have been very poor at converting them. The danger is that when you fail to convert these chances, it is only a matter of time before you get punished. Looking at Posta Rangers, they had one chance, which they took advantage of to score," Ambani said.

The loss has condemned Ingwe to seventh on the log with 37 points -- 14 less than leaders Tusker FC.

They next play Ulinzi Stars in a rescheduled league fixture at the Dandora Stadium on Wednesday.