Zimbabwe's Government Avoids International Embarrassment, Flies Rovos Rail Tourists to Victoria Falls Despite Promises to Take Them By Road

20 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

GOVERNMENT abandoned a 'disastrous' plan to have tourists involved in the Gwanda train accident driven to Victoria Falls but instead had them flown to the resort town Saturday.

One of Africa's most luxurious trains, Rovos Rail collided with a Beitbridge Bulawayo Rail (BBR) goods train in Gwanda over the Easter holiday while carrying 47 tourists on a fancy trip from Pretoria, South Africa.

The Bulawayo to Victoria Falls highway, on the other hand, is one of the worst in the country, with dangerous potholes and a derelict road for hundreds of kilometres.

What is supposed to be a six-hour trip now extends beyond eight-hours as vehicles manoeuvre the tough terrain, at times moving into bushes towards Lupane and Hwange.

Getting the tourists on buses to Victoria Falls would have raised eyebrows on the state of Zimbabwe's roads, especially considering the luxury of their Rovos Rail.

"I am happy to finally be in Victoria Falls. We have enjoyed such good hospitality even after the accident. We value this," said a tourist after arriving in Victoria Falls.

Although no fatalities were recorded, eight people, seven of them foreigners, were admitted to hospital in Gwanda and Bulawayo.

Absence of the train, whose repair was said to be on course, meant tourists had to continue using other means to Victoria Falls, with the road being government's initial plan.

Tourism Minister Barbara Rwodzi and Bulawayo Minister of State Judith Ncube both rushed to visit the injured tourists at Roman Catholic run private hospital Mater Dei in Bulawayo and Gwanda.

The two also toured the accident scene.

Government, which has constantly been accused of ignoring the road, has reportedly engaged eight contractors to work on the 435km highway.

