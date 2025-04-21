Africa: Pope Francis Dies At 88

21 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Emmanuel Agbo

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the Pope's health had deteriorated, fueling speculations that he might resign.

Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88.

He participated in Easter Sunday Mass just a day before his passing.

In an official statement on Monday, the Vatican announced that the pope "died on Easter Monday at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta."

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, camerlengo of the Catholic Church, confirmed the time of death as 7:35 a.m.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7.35am, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father," Mr Farrell said.

"His entire life was dedicated to serving the Lord and His Church.

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

More details shortly.

