Kenya: Leads United and Mali Mali Ladies Crowned Bingwafest National Champions in Kisumu

KISUMU — Leads United and Mali Mali Ladies are the BingwaFest national football champions following their respective triumphs in the finals held on Sunday, April 20th, at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium, Mamboleo, Kisumu County.

The national champions received KES 2.5 million each (KES 1.5 million in cash and KES 1 million in kind to a charity of choice in their region) while the second placed teams were awarded KES 750,000.

Speaking on Sunday, Betika Brand Manager Eric Mwiti said:

"The first edition of BingwaFest has been phenomenal, and a good turnout in Kisumu crowned it. We've witnessed talent from every corner of the country, across football, rugby, basketball, and athletics and it has been so encouraging to see."

He added: "The tournament has reaffirmed our belief in the power of sport to inspire, uplift, and create real opportunities for our youth while at the same time impacting on communities. We're proud to have created something never seen before in the country, and we look forward to even better things ahead."

Leads United beat Julu Nyabango 3-1 in post-match penalties after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw in regular time. Representing Nairobi region, Leads United opened the scoring courtesy of a Hamisi Bakari strike early in the first half before John Nakitari leveled matters for the Nyanza representative just before the break.

It was a similar case in the women's final as Mali Mali Ladies came from behind to grab a 1-1 draw in regular time courtesy of a late strike by Elizabeth Mideva, before going ahead to snatch the title with a 5-4 win on post-match penalties.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In rugby, Homeboyz beat Equator 07-05 in the men's final while Kinale Forest hammered Hunters Hill 35-07 to clinch the women's title.

Just like in football, rugby champions received KES 2.5 million each (KES 1.5 million in cash and KES 1 million in kind to a charity of choice in their region) while the second placed teams were awarded KES 750,000.

The 3x3 basketball action saw Hawks beat ACES 19-11 for top glory in the women's final as Eastern region's BCG saw of Coast representatives KNCP 17-12 in the men's final.

Hawks and BCG went home KES 750,000 richer and received KES 1 million in kind to a charity of choice at their region as well while ACES and KNCP received KES 400,000 each.

Apart from the team prizes, the golden boot and golden glove winners pocketed KES 50,000 each while the rugby MVP and top try scorer received KES 50,000 each. In basketball, winners in the dunking competition pocketed KES 50,000 while those in the 3-point challenge went home with KES 30,000.

Earlier in the week, athletes competing at the BingwaFest athletics finals shared a prize pool of KES 12.1 million for their exploits on the track, with the top five in each race getting rewarded.

Titus Kiprotich and Maurine Jepkoech were crowned the 10,000m in the lucrative 10,000m held at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium in Siaya to walk away KES 400,000 richer.

Just like it was the case in the regional editions, Betika in partnership with Zuri Health hosted a medical camp throughout the weekend, free for all.