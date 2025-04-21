Rwanda: Volleyball - Strong Start for Kepler and APR in African Club Championship

21 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

Debutants Kepler VC secured their first win at the 46th edition of the Men's African Volleyball Club Championship. Meanwhile, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) resisted fiercely, pushing APR VC to a tie-break set before falling (25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 19-25, 19-17).

Both matches took place in Misurata, Libya, on April 20. Kepler emerged victorious 3-1 (16-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17) over Orange Sports Club d'Amitiés in their debut match of the tournament held at Misurata International Hall.

Kepler VC started on a slow pace and lost the opening set 16-25 before Kepler Fidele Nyirimana used his experience to turn the score around, as his squad rallied to win the three straight sets 25-20, 25-22 and 25-17 to take home the win.

Elsewhere, APR played their match at Swehly Club Hall and started strongly as well, winning the match in the tiebreak.

Sammy Mulinge's mean claimed the first two sets 25-20 and 25-18 before KPA found their rhythm and won the third set 25-19 and the fourth 19-25 to force the game into tie break.

The decisive fifth set saw APR's defense hold firm against KPA, collecting crucial points until the final score of 19-17 secured their first win of the tournament.

