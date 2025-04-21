Rwanda: Ndasingwa's Debut Easter Experience - Low Turnup but Same Worship Vibe

Worshipers and Passover celebrants joined Rwanda's modern gospel singer Chryso Ndasingwa for his first-ever "Easter Experience" concert.

The evening honored the Messiah Christ's birth, death, and resurrection, a symbol of spiritual freedom, redemption, and the true presence of His spirit in the lives of those who walk faithfully with Him [Jesus].

The first edition of Easter Experience was definitely a test that Ndasingwa had to overcome: bringing the concept to life no matter what as he embarks on an annual routine of staging a concert on Easter...and he successfully did it.

He now has a task to make Christians and his audience to show up in big numbers and be part of the new journey with the singer.

The turn up was not impressive for a singer who had sold out the BK Arena when he launched his debut album 'Wahozeho' in May 2024. But it didn't stop him and his fellow artistes from delivering a joyful evening of celebration of Jesus' resurrection. He had little to worry about as long as it was only the beginning of a new chapter.

ALSO READ: Easter: Clerics call for unity, spiritual renewal

At exactly 6:30pm, Ndasingwa stepped onto the stage with his song "Ndakwihaye" following a warm-up session by a drama team and spontaneous interactions with children as part of guiding them toward God's ways, a reminder of the scripture in Proverbs 22:6: "Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it."

Ndasingwa's connection with his audience had not taken shape until he performed "Uri Mwiza" and "Wahozeho," two songs which changed the atmosphere inside the arena as everyone rose to their feet, singing along word for word. The energy eventually turned high, as the congregation celebrated Easter Day in full spiritual connection, honoring the belief that Jesus Christ rose on the third day, and that through His birth and death, everyone was set free because "it was over."

New Life Bible Church Pastor, Dr. Charles Mugisha, took to the pulpit to preach about the true meaning of Easter. He referenced the Book of 1 Corinthians 15:3-6, which speaks about the resurrection of Christ.

In his sermon, he emphasized the powerful message in the third paragraph of the scripture, "For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance...that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures..."

"The resurrection of Jesus Christ is also our own. We rose from the dead as well. When I see you young people praising God, I see the resurrection of the nation. I see the resurrected nation. Therefore, his resurrection reminds us of eternal life, thus we've eternity," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: What's behind Rwanda's emerging gospel music takeover?

Arsene Tuyi stormed the stage with his collaboration song "Waramutse Rwanda" a prophetic anthem that speaks to the country's bright future and the better days Rwandans are already embracing and continue to hope for.

He then performed a lineup of his signature songs, including "Calvary" featuring Chryso Ndasingwa, who joined him on stage, followed by "Intsinzi Nabonye" which kept the audience uplifted.

At 8:15pm, Ndasingwa took over with a solo set, performing songs like "Wakinguye," "Mubwihisho," "Wakinguye Ijuru," "Wahinduye Ibihe," and more. His strong connection with the crowd was evident as the audience sang along with him in every piece he delivered.

The gospel duo Papi Clever and Dorcas then joined the stage with their signature set, performing "Impamvu z'Ibifatika" and "Nyuzwe n'Ubucuti Bwo Mwijuru", setting the tone for True Promises Ministry. Among their set, the standout moment came with "Ni Bande?" which left a lasting impression as they closed their part of the show.

At 10:10pm, Chryso Ndasingwa returned for a bonus set. In a heartfelt finale to the Easter Experience concert, the audience joined him on stage, turning the moment into a powerful celebration of unity and praise.