Namibia: Martin Lukato's Hug Spree - Parliament Gets the Love

National Democratic Party leader Martin Lukato yesterday showered parliamentarians with hugs after delivering his maiden speech in the august house.

A jovial Lukato could not resist celebrating his moment in the spotlight, leaving many in stitches and warming hearts.

Lukato moved from hugging prime minister Elijah Ngurare to embracing former ministers and other politicians after his welcome speech, during which he shared his long journey to the National Assembly.

It took him more than 20 years, he said.

Lukato then hugged just about everyone within reach, including Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani, education minister Sanet Steenkamp, and member of parliament and former finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi.

Even Affirmative Repositioning leader Job Amupanda got up from his seat to rush across the chamber to hug Lukato.

With his signature charisma and preacher-like delivery, Lukato left members of parliament clapping, cheering, and ululating in response to a speech that felt more like a revival than a routine parliamentary address.

But beneath the joy and displays of physical affection, Lukato delivered a serious message.

He revealed his deep disappointment in president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's decision not to fulfil her pre-election promise of increasing the old-age pension grant from N$1 600 to N$3 000 per month.

Lukato said: "The then vice president and presidential candidate for the ruling party made a heartfelt promise to our senior citizens: that the monthly old-age pension grant would increase from N$1 600 to N$3 000 should she be elected.

"Now, madam president has assumed the highest office in the land. But following her inauguration, she stated that the increase will not happen this year, citing youth development as the current budgetary priorities.

"I acknowledge and respect her leadership. Indeed the youth are the future. But let us also not forget: our pensioners raised those very young people. And now they are being asked to wait again."