Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Acolytes Want to Butcher Constitution By Amending It to Extend Presidential Term to 2030 Without a Referendum - Geza

New Zimbabwe
Police arrest protesters in Zimbabwe (file photo).
21 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

WAR veteran Blessed 'Bombshell' Runesu Geza has come out guns blazing attacking the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and the Prosecutor General Virginia Mabiza for allegedly trying to "butcher" the Constitution by repealing Section 328 and amending it to extend the presidential limit to 2030.

This comes after Geza called for a national shutdown starting tomorrow, 22 April, until Mnagagwa exits office.

The acerbic former guerilla fighter, who is in hiding since he began the push for Mnangagwa's outser, claims that the trio is avoiding a referendum process and planning to use the two thirds parliamentary majority to amend the Constitution.

"The situation in our country has reached another level, since our address on Saturday 19 April 2025, further damning information has come to our through progressive forces within the security sector in our country.

"These progressive forces have revealed continued daily plunder of our national Treasury by Emmerson Dambudzo Mnagagwa and his Zviganandas (wealth looters).

"This is done while our people continue to suffer in every way including a collapsed healthcare system, infrastructure decay, judicial capture and others.

"As we speak Ziyambi Ziyambi the Minister of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Virginia Mabiza, Prosecutor General and Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, are ready to submit proposals to amend the Constitution and extend presidential term to 2030.

"The amendments will also extend the life of Parliament from five to seven years. This will take the current Parliament to 2030.

"The amendments include repealing Section 328 of the Constitution to allow Mnangagwa to benefit from the changes.

"They are also planning to use their two-thirds majority to approve the amendments and illegally avoid a referendum.

"They are planning to submit the proposals to the Cabinet next week for approval. The proposed amendments will then be sent to Parliament for approval using the Zanu PF two-thirds majority. Public consultations will be conducted and even if they are resisted, amendments will be adopted by Parliament again," said Geza

Geza also alleged that the trio has bribed judges to flush out anyone's court application in trying to defend the Constitution.

"The amendments will be adopted without conducting a referendum. We are aware of this shenanigans.

"Apart from looting billions, they are also planning to loot the Constitution by criminally mutilating the Constitution to extend their plunder.

"Ziyambi Ziyambi, Mudenda and Mabiza we are watching you and your time will come, Hokoyo (beware) we will not give you the chance to butcher our Constitution, we know you have met judges and ordered them to throw away any applications by anyone who will approach the court seeking a relief to save the Constitution," said Geza.

