Tanzania: Silence Is Not Strategy - Why Malawi Must De-Escalate the Tanzania Trade Row

editorial

In the unfolding trade tensions between Malawi and Tanzania, the stakes are far too high for posturing, silence, or missteps. Malawi's recent decision to ban the import of certain agricultural products--citing the need to protect domestic industries--has triggered diplomatic backlash from our neighbour to the north, with Tanzania threatening retaliatory measures that could severely undermine Malawi's economic and logistical interests.

The situation has escalated to the point where Tanzania has not only announced a ban on agricultural exports to Malawi but has gone further by threatening to block Malawian cargo destined for international markets from passing through Tanzanian borders. Fertiliser exports to Malawi have also been suspended. This, by any standard, is a serious escalation.

While Malawi, as a sovereign nation, has every right to protect its domestic industries and build self-reliance, it must exercise that right responsibly--especially within the framework of regional and continental trade agreements such as SADC, COMESA, and AfCFTA. As experts have noted, the treaties to which we are signatory allow for such protective measures, but only when due process is followed. Unfortunately, in this case, that due process appears murky at best, non-existent at worst.

A Policy Without Diplomacy Is a Powder Keg

The Ministry of Trade and Industry may have had noble intentions--to stimulate local production and reduce dependency on imports--but the implementation lacked diplomatic foresight. Announcing a ban without prior consultation with trade partners, or without a clear roadmap for scaling up local supply, is an invitation to trade war.

The silence between responsible ministries, especially the alleged non-response to Tanzania's diplomatic outreach, is damning. Whether it was a breakdown in communication or a deliberate stonewall, the damage is now manifest. Tanzania's hardline response, including blocking exports and threatening access to Dar es Salaam port--a crucial gateway for Malawian imports and exports--should set off alarm bells in Capital Hill.

Time to Bring in a Regional Mediator

This is where Malawi must act swiftly and smartly. The government should consider inviting an experienced Tanzanian trade expert--possibly through SADC or COMESA--to act as a neutral facilitator in brokering a resolution. Tanzania, after all, has a track record of assertive but measured trade diplomacy and understands the delicate dance between protectionism and regional cooperation.

Engaging a Tanzanian expert would serve multiple purposes:

Rebuild diplomatic trust between the two nations.

Ensure Malawi's protectionist policies align with regional trade frameworks.

Avoid retaliatory measures that could paralyse our economy, especially at a time when we are already grappling with foreign exchange shortages, inflation, and agricultural deficits.

Build a longer-term trade roadmap that promotes mutual benefit and fair competition between Malawi and her neighbours.

A Balancing Act, Not a Zero-Sum Game

Let's be clear: there is merit in wanting to grow our domestic industries and reduce dependence on imports. But national interest must be pursued with strategy, consultation, and diplomacy--not with unilateral declarations that alienate key partners.

If our local industries are not yet competitive, the answer is not to shut the borders and hope for miracles. It is to support producers through tax breaks, access to credit, research, and extension services--while negotiating temporary protective measures with our trading partners in full compliance with international agreements.

The longer we wait to de-escalate this row, the more we risk economic sabotage--from both within and outside our borders. The Ministry of Trade and Industry must move from reactive policy-making to proactive diplomacy. A gesture as simple as seeking Tanzanian expertise in resolving this dispute could reset the tone and rebuild trust.

The path forward is not confrontation, but collaboration. We urge the Malawian government to choose dialogue over defiance--before a trade spat spirals into a full-blown economic crisis.