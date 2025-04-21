Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Extends Condolences Over Death of Pope Francis

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended his condolences on the passing of Pope Francis.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

"I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of Pope Francis @Pontifex. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy of compassion, humility, and service to humanity continue to inspire generations to come," Prime Minister Abiy said.

The Pope was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2025, after suffering from a bout of bronchitis for several days, it was learned.