Ethiopia: Foreign Investors Invited to Engage in Ethiopia's Healthcare, Medical Tourism Sector

Addis Ababa, — Ambassador Feseha Shawel has Invited foreign investors to Engage in Ethiopia's Healthcare and Medical Tourism Sector.

On the Asian Business and Social Forum, Ambassador Feseha Shawel highlighted Ethiopia's position as the third- international diplomatic hub and a gateway to Africa, noting the country's efforts to open up all its sectors to foreign investors, according to Ethiopian Embassy in New Delhi, India.

He asserted that these initiatives would catalyze foreign direct investment, particularly in healthcare and medical tourism, positioning Ethiopia as a prime destination for Africans seeking medical services.

The forum brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, investors, diplomats, think tanks, and influential public figures from Asia, America, and Africa to discuss on shaping the global business landscape.

The forum addressed various critical issues, focusing on creating sustainable wealth for individuals and institutions, technological advancements and artificial intelligence, climate change and energy transition.

After the event, Ambassador Fiseha Shawel was recognized for his significant contributions, underscoring his commitment to fostering international collaboration and investment in Ethiopia.