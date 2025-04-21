Ethiopia: Las Anod Officials Confirm Death of Ethiopia Consular Official in Garowe, Blame Al-Shabaab

21 April 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Las Anod officials confirmed the death of Farah Aydiid Jama, who is reported to be an Ethiopian Consulate official in Garowe, the capital of Puntland state in Somalia.

The officials attributed his killing on Sunday 20 April to the Al-Shabaab terrorist group, according to Somaliland local media reports.

A letter purportedly written by the Ethiopian Consulate General Office in Puntland, dated 13 January 2025, and circulated by local media outlets, mentioned Farah Aydiid's designation as a community coordinator and supporter of Ethiopian citizens in the region. The letter, signed by Yidnekachew Tekele, Chargé d'affaires, stated his mission was to "coordinate and support Ethiopians, because of the current conditions, at boarder areas and report back to the consulate." Addis Standard did not verify the authenticity of the letter.

As of now, the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not officially confirmed the death of Farah Aydiid Jama, nor if he was an official on active duty at the Ethiopian Consulate in Garowe at the time of the killing.

The Eastern Sool authorities have not released a full statement on the matter, either, and investigations into the assassination are ongoing.

But speaking to a local media, the Attorney General of the Eastern Sool Administration, Avv Cabdillaahi Xirsi, confirmed that Farah Aydiid Jama was killed in Las Anod by unidentified gunmen, whom he identified as suspected members of Al-Shabaab. The attackers have not yet been apprehended.

According the Attorney General, Farah was abducted from his residence in Las Anod, "brutally tortured, and then executed". His body, bearing severe signs of physical abuse, was discovered dumped in the Ceelka Goojacade valley on the outskirts of the city.

"He was badly beaten and then shot. His body shows signs of torture," Horn Diplomat quoted the Attorney General Avv Cabdillaahi as saying.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

