Liberia: MPC Urges Peaceful, Transparent Election in Nimba County

Nimba County — The Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) has issued a passionate call for peace, transparency, and active civic participation in the upcoming by-election.

In an official statement released over the weekend, MPC political leader and businessman Mr. Simeon Freeman appealed to citizens across the county to uphold democratic values as they head to the polls on Tuesday.

Although the MPC is not fielding a candidate in the election, the party is encouraging its members, supporters, and all Nimba residents to turn out in large numbers and vote for a candidate who truly represents their interests.

"The MPC is committed to the democratic process and calls on all political parties, candidates, and their supporters to avoid violence, intimidation, or any act that might undermine the credibility of the election," the statement read.

Mr. Freeman emphasized the critical role of the National Elections Commission (NEC) in maintaining neutrality and ensuring the election is conducted fairly and transparently. He also called on the Liberian government and all stakeholders to safeguard the integrity of the process and protect the rights of voters.

"A peaceful election in Nimba County will not only reflect the will of the people but will also serve as a beacon of hope and a standard for future elections in Liberia," the MPC leader said.

The by-election, triggered by the passing of the controversial and long-serving Senator Prince Y. Johnson, has drawn significant national attention. Political observers are watching closely to see how the outcome might shift the balance of power and political dynamics in the region.