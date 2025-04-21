Liberia: Police Promise Free, Fair Election in Nimba By-Election

21 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Ganta — The Inspector General of the Liberia National Police (LNP), Gregory O.W. Coleman, has assured residents of Nimba County of a free, fair, and peaceful by-election scheduled for Tuesday.

Addressing journalists in Ganta ahead of the polls, IG Coleman said the police are fully prepared to maintain law and order throughout the electoral process. He stressed that no form of intimidation or interference will be tolerated.

The police chief disclosed that the LNP has identified potential election hotspots based on past experiences and has already deployed measures to prevent violence or disruptions.

The police's efforts are being coordinated through the office of the Head of Communications at the LNP, Cecelia G. Clarke.

