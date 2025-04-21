Sudan: Terrorism Court for the Killing of Former West Darfur State Governor Continues Its Sessions On Monday

Port Sudan — The Special Terrorism Court for the Killing of the Former West Darfur State Governor, Khamis Abdullah Abkar, continues its sessions on Monday, headed by Judge Al-Mamoun Al-Khawad.

Monday's session will hear the testimony of the investigator and the complainant.

In its first session on Sunday, the court heard the indictment presented by the Attorney General of the Republic of Sudan, Al-Fatih Mohamed Issa Tayfour.

The court is considering the case under Articles

21 Criminal Complicity, 24 Criminal Agreement, 25 Incitement, and 26 Assistance, in addition to Article 50 Undermining the Constitutional System, Article 51 Incitement to War Against the State, Article 58 Incitement to Rebellion, and Article 128 Assault on the Dead, which includes mutilation of corpses. These articles are included in the 1991 Penal Code, amended in 2020, as well as Articles 5, 6, 7, and 8 of the Anti-Terrorism Law and Articles 23 and 24 of the Cybercrime Law.

The indictment included 16 defendants, including:

1/ Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo Musa

2/ Abdel-Rahim Hamdan Dagalo Musa

3/ Al-Goni Hamdan Dagalo Musa

4/ Abdel-Rahman Juma Barakallah Ahmed

5/ Tijani Al-Tahir Karshom Bellah

6/ Idris Hassan Ibrahim Haroun

7/ Hamdan Al-Gali Asil

8/ Omar Mohamed Asil Al-Goni

9/ Abdel-Rahman Ramadan Ahmed

10/ Hassan Ahmed Hassan

11/ Abdel-Rahman Masar AbdelgRahman Asil

12/ Abdullah Hassan Idris Ibrahim

13/ Ahmed Mohamed Sakin

14/ Abdullah Mohamed Issa Al-Gali

15/ Abdo Abdel-Rahman Asil

16/ Abdel-Moneim Abdel-Mahmoud Ahmed (Abdel-Moneim Al-Rabi'a).