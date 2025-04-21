Sudan: Gebreil Ibrahim - Drones Kill Our People Provided By Mohammed Bin Zayed to Al-Dagalo Militia

21 April 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim said, "The drones that are killing our people were purchased and provided by Mohammed bin Zayid to the Al-Dagalo militia through various crossings."

Gebreil Ibrahim stated, in a Facebook post on Sunday, that the killing of civilians and the destruction of vital civilian facilities are being directed from a control room in Abu Dhabi.

He added, "I do not think the Emirati people are happy with what their ruler is doing to Sudan and its people, but rather their will is being taken away."

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.