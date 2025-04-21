Sudan: Gebreil Ibrahim - Drones Kill Our People Provided By Mohammed Bin Zayed to Al-Dagalo Militia

Port Sudan — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim said, "The drones that are killing our people were purchased and provided by Mohammed bin Zayid to the Al-Dagalo militia through various crossings."

Gebreil Ibrahim stated, in a Facebook post on Sunday, that the killing of civilians and the destruction of vital civilian facilities are being directed from a control room in Abu Dhabi.

He added, "I do not think the Emirati people are happy with what their ruler is doing to Sudan and its people, but rather their will is being taken away."