Nigeria: Pope Francis' Death After Christ's Resurrection, a Sacred Return to His Maker - - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the death of the Catholic Pontiff, His Holiness Pope Francis, describing his death after the resurrection of Jesus Christ as a sacred return to his creator.

Recall that President Tinubu, in his Easter message to the Catholic community, enjoined the global Christian community to thank God for Pope Francis's recovery.

"We pray that his renewed strength continues to inspire his leadership and service to humanity," he had said.

Expressing grief over the announced death of Pope Francis by the Vatican, Tinubu said:

"Today (Monday), with a heavy heart, I join the Catholic faithful and Christians worldwide in mourning the passing of Pope Francis, a humble servant of God, a tireless champion of the poor, and a guiding light for millions.

"His passing, coming just after the celebration of Christ's Resurrection, is a sacred return to his Maker at a time of renewed hope for Christians.

"His Holiness served the Church and the Master of the Church until the end. In 2013, he stepped onto the global stage with a message of mercy, urging us to see the face of Christ in the marginalised, the refugees, the migrants, and the forgotten.

"He challenged the powerful to act with justice, called nations to welcome the stranger, and reminded us that our common home -- this earth -- is a gift we must protect for future generations. "

President Tinubu described the late Pope as an instrument of peace who deeply embodied Christ's message of love for God and love for humanity.

He said Pope Francis, in a time of division, built bridges between faiths and the rich and the poor.

He said that the late Catholic Pontiff was a steadfast advocate for the developing world, where he consistently spoke against economic injustice and ceaselessly prayed for peace and stability in troubled regions.

According to him, "His encyclicals were not only doctrinal and seminal but also timely and relevant. Through his pastoral letters, the Pope offered spiritual clarity and hope in an increasingly complex world. Through his words and deeds, he charted a path of renewal for all humanity.

"In my 2025 Easter Message, I joined the Christian faithful in thanksgiving for the convalescing Pontiff. I was happy to watch his appearance to deliver the traditional Easter Sunday blessing in St. Peter's Basilica.

"Alas, the Lord called him home a day after, making the world lose its most trenchant voice for justice and action against climate change. May the good Lord, whom he served with all his might, receive him into His eternal bosom.

"As we mourn the late Pontiff, let us also celebrate his legacy. Let us honour him not with words alone but with action: by lifting those who are down, healing our communities, and defending the dignity of every person.

"On behalf of the government and the people of Nigeria, I extend condolences to the Catholic Church, the global Catholic community, and the Christian faithful.

"May God Almighty grant His beloved servant eternal rest."

Vanguard News