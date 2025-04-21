Tanzanian President Samia Mourns the Death of Pope Francis

21 April 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzanian President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has expressed deep sorrow following the news of the death of the leader of the global Catholic Church, Pope Francis who passed away today at 1:35 AM local time at his residence in Casa Santa Marta, after a prolonged illness caused by pneumonia affecting both lungs.

Through her official social media accounts, President Samia conveyed her condolences, stating that during his 12 years of leadership of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis lived a life of exemplary service as a teacher and spiritual leader who upheld moral values, human development, and global peace.

President Samia emphasized that Pope Francis' contributions to promoting human dignity, advancing social progress, and fostering unity among people were exceptional and would remain a vital part of both the Church and world history.

On behalf of the government and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania, President Samia extended heartfelt condolences to all Catholic believers in the country and across the globe, praying that Almighty God may receive the soul of the late Pope Francis and grant him eternal peace.

