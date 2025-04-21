Tanzania Records 29 Babies Born On Easter Eve in Dar Hospitals

TWENTY-NINE babies were born on the night of Easter Eve at the Muhimbili National Hospital in Upanga, Mloganzila, and the Regional Referral Hospitals of Mwananyamala, Temeke, and Amana.

This event symbolizes new hope for many families during this holy season.

Speaking to the Daily News, the Public Relations Officer at Mwananyamala Regional Referral Hospital, Florian Godwin, stated that 10 babies were born at the hospital between Easter Eve night and Easter morning. Among them, five were girls and five were boys.

He elaborated that seven were delivered through normal birth (three girls and four boys), while the remaining three were delivered via cesarean section (two girls and one boy).

Florian added that all the babies born during that special night, along with their mothers, are doing well and that all necessary care was provided to ensure their health and safety.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer at Mwananyamala Regional Hospital, Onesmo Milanzi, reported that six babies were born there during the Easter Eve night -- four girls and two boys -- all in good health and receiving appropriate care.