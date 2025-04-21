Nigeria: Ojodu Building Collapse - Death Toll Rises to 7

The death toll from the collapsed three-storey building in the Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos has risen to seven, following the recovery of two additional bodies on Monday afternoon.

Initially, five bodies had been pulled from the rubble since the tragic incident occurred on Saturday morning.

As of 1:00 p.m. Monday, emergency response teams -- including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Nigeria Police, and other relevant agencies -- were still on-site, working to clear the debris.

It remains unclear whether more bodies may still be trapped beneath the rubble.

The building, which housed an eatery, suddenly collapsed on Saturday, killing two people instantly and injuring others. Rescue and recovery efforts have continued since then.