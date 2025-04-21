Nigeria: Research On Plights of Nigerian Domestic Workers Launched

A research spearheaded by CEE-HOPE, a non-governmental organisation, mirroring the plights of domestic workers (DWs) in Nigeria has been launched.

Supported by the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation West Africa, the research looked into the precarious states of domestic workers (DWs) in the country. It carried out interviews with DWs in both Abuja and Lagos to put searchlights on factors such as their working hours, pay, issues of sexual abuse, the readiness for the formation of unions amongst the workers so as to be part of the mainstream labour (e.g. the Nigeria Labour Congress [NLC]) in Nigeria amongst other burning issues.

The authors include Ms Hauwa Mustapha, an eminent researcher, labour activist and board member of the NLC, Comrade Lekan Soneye, an activist, lecturer and researcher on informal workforce. Prof. Etannibi Alemika, an eminent researcher and retired professor of Criminology and Sociology of Law from the University of Jos (UNIJOS), was the consultant on the project. Both Ms Mustapha and Abah (CEE-HOPE's founder) were present at the event.

Also launched at the occasion was another publication sponsored by the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation West Africa, "Aluta Continua: The Story of Nigerian Student Movement (1992-1992)." It was edited by Onyeisi Chiemeke and Chijioke Uwasomba.

The launch of the publications at the Rockview Hotel in Abuja attracted several persons including members of the human rights community and academia in Abuja and beyond. They include Dr. Claus Dieter Konig, Regional Director of Rosa Luxemburg Foundation West Africa; Hon. Uche Onyaguocha, a former House of Represenatatives' member, former Secretary to the Imo State Government and was a student union leader in his younger days, was the chairman of the occasion. Ms Ene Obi, former Country Director of Actionaid Nigeria and other prominent activists and scholars such Hon. Abdul Oroh, former House of Representatives' member, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, Chido Onumah, John Odah, Nasiru Kura, Comrade Sa'eed Husaini and several others graced the well-attended occasion.

The books were reviewed by Prof. Y. Z. Yau, the Director-General of the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) and Convener of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, and Dr. Magdalene Igbolo, an Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Abuja, respectively.

The event featured two panels each focused on dissection of the books. There were also several speeches around the themes of the book namely the working conditions of DWs, the possibility of them benefitting from the recently approved National Minimum Wage, child labour, unpaid labour by younger relatives in homes, the current Bill on DWs in the National Assembly, the International Labour Organisation's Convention 189 focused on fair treatment for DWs' and which is yet to be domesticated by the Nigerian government as well as the possibility of unionisation among Nigerian DWs as currently ongoing in several African countries and others around the world which mitigates the abuses and other unsavoury work experiences faced by DWs in the country.

On the second book, there were reminiscences by some of the former students union leaders present who are currently heavyweights in the human rights communities. The speakers, including Ene Obi who was first female SUG president of the UNIJOS in 1989, spoke about the resilience, selflessness and the battles fought as youngsters especially in the military era for a saner Nigeria. While lamenting the decline in activism tempo and compromise in some instances amongst the current crop of student union leaders, some speakers canvassed for intergenerational engagement. Miss Kangyang Pwajok, a medical student and current student union leader of UNIJOS was also present at the meeting.

Mrs. Angela Odah, Country Manager of Rosa Luxemburg Foundation West Africa thanked the attendants, writers and book reviewers while deeply acknowledging her boss, Dr. Dieter Konig for immense support towards the success of the book projects as well as the work of the German international agency in the West African subregion in general.