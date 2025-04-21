Nigeria: Benue Is Under Siege - - Gov Alia Cries Out

Governor Hyacinth Alia has declared that Benue state is currently under siege by armed herdsmen.

This came just as the death toll in the Holy Thursday and Good Friday attacks in Ukum and Logo Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state has risen to 72.

Recall that armed herdsmen on motorbikes stormed the two LGAs in coordinated attacks, killing, maiming and razing homes.

The attack on the two LGAs came a few days after similar attacks on Ikobi, Asa 2, Otobi-Akpa, Emichi, Okpomaju and Odudaje communities in Otukpo LGA, which claimed about 30 lives and many sustained severe injuries while the rampaging herders also razed several properties.

Besides, communities in Kwande LGA also come under sustained attacks by the marauders who daily kill the locals and take over the communities unrestrained.

Speaking while giving an update on the attacks, Governor Hyacinth Alia urged the Federal Government to step into the situation and end the activities of the killer herders in the state.

He said: "Last night we got wind again that three dead bodies were recovered from the Katsina-Ala axis of the state, which means that the entire space out there is under siege again.

"We are under siege as a state; we are under attack, and those who are attacking us must have a face, must have an aim, and must have a drive. They come, they drag people out, they kill to occupy. This is extremely unacceptable.

"Barely three weeks ago, we had attacks in Otukpo, Benue South District; 13 dead bodies were recovered from that attack.

"This is a siege; barely one and half months ago, we did not have it easy to repel the terrorists in Kwande axis. So, if this is not a siege, what is it?

"The Federal Government must up its game in our support and in fighting this insurgency. It is targeted; I mean, it is planned, and religiously, it is being executed.

"They are terrorists, they are terrorists period. And we strongly believe that their aim point and aim is to land grab. A terrorist is a terrorist irrespective of his ethnicity or his religion. Criminality is criminality period."

The Governor appealed for support, assuring of his determination to end insecurity in the five worst-hit Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state within the shortest possible time.

He also advised the people to always seek information from security agencies that would help them act decisively to tackle any form of insecurity in their communities.

"If you hear something, say something, it will enable the security agents to move out there and repel the invaders."

Vanguard News