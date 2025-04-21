Nigeria: How to End Herdsmen Attacks - - IPOB Counsel

Owerri — Legal counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra (), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Monday called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to develop a decisive and coordinated approach to address the recurring violence involving suspected herders across parts of Nigeria.

Ejiofor made this appeal in a statement issued to journalists in Owerri, while commenting on reported attacks on farming communities in various states.

He emphasized the need for immediate and strategic measures by the federal and state governments to protect lives and property, stressing that communities also have a role to play in ensuring their safety through lawful means.

According to Ejiofor, "Nigeria is experiencing a troubling wave of violence affecting several regions, including Plateau, Benue, parts of Enugu, and Delta States. The human toll continues to rise, and the impact on affected communities is devastating."

He lamented that the frequency of these attacks has led to desensitization, with casualties often reduced to mere statistics. "Behind those numbers are mothers, fathers, children, and breadwinners -- citizens whose lives have been tragically cut short," he said.

Ejiofor urged government at all levels to move beyond condemnation and take concrete steps to halt the violence, saying: "The time for rhetoric has passed. There must be coordinated action to fulfill the constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property."

He concluded by encouraging communities to remain vigilant and to engage in lawful self-protection measures, while calling on security agencies to respond promptly and impartially to all reported incidents.