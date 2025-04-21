Nigeria: How to End Herdsmen Attacks - - IPOB Counsel

21 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri — Legal counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra (), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Monday called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to develop a decisive and coordinated approach to address the recurring violence involving suspected herders across parts of Nigeria.

Ejiofor made this appeal in a statement issued to journalists in Owerri, while commenting on reported attacks on farming communities in various states.

He emphasized the need for immediate and strategic measures by the federal and state governments to protect lives and property, stressing that communities also have a role to play in ensuring their safety through lawful means.

According to Ejiofor, "Nigeria is experiencing a troubling wave of violence affecting several regions, including Plateau, Benue, parts of Enugu, and Delta States. The human toll continues to rise, and the impact on affected communities is devastating."

He lamented that the frequency of these attacks has led to desensitization, with casualties often reduced to mere statistics. "Behind those numbers are mothers, fathers, children, and breadwinners -- citizens whose lives have been tragically cut short," he said.

Ejiofor urged government at all levels to move beyond condemnation and take concrete steps to halt the violence, saying: "The time for rhetoric has passed. There must be coordinated action to fulfill the constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property."

He concluded by encouraging communities to remain vigilant and to engage in lawful self-protection measures, while calling on security agencies to respond promptly and impartially to all reported incidents.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.