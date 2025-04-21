Africa: Dr. Moniba Urges Africa to Assert Its Place in Global Governance

The Africa Political Outlook summit, which concluded on March 26 in Brussels, shed light on the crucial issues of the contemporary world, particularly the need for an inclusive global order that acknowledges the growing influence of the Global South.

As the African continent seeks to harness its internal resources and strengthen its role within global governance structures, speakers emphasized the themes of sovereignty, economic self-sufficiency, and the necessity of unifying African voices to assert their rightful place on the international stage.

Dr. Clarence Moniba, President and Founder of the Waniba Foundation, captured the audience's attention with his compelling speech on the active commitment Africa must undertake in its international relations. Citing Liberia, he illustrated his point with wisdom, reminding that the country, rich in unique history and admirable resilience, must extend a hand with tangible offerings rather than presenting itself with "empty hands." He emphasized that Africa must cease to view itself as a mere supplicant and begin to firmly assert its contributions and potential.

At the heart of his intervention, Moniba stressed that representation in international institutions hinges on each nation's ability to prove its added value. He articulated that, to be regarded as an equal partner, Africa must demonstrate its willingness to overcome its internal challenges by bolstering unity and governance. In a context where Liberia aspires to play a more significant role in multilateralism, his call to action resonated as a promise of hope.

"It's great to represent not only Liberia but Africa on the international stage. speaking about the impact of true development and transformation.

"As Africans, if we want to be seen as equals, we have to come to the table not just begging for aid, but as innovators and collaborators," he said.

Dr. Moniba continued, "As Liberians, we must reach a point where we are tired of being seen as a second-class country. We have the talent, the resilience, and the potential to rise, so we must all take the responsibility and pride in building a nation that reflects the greatness we know we're capable of."

Simultaneously, Ambassador Sheikh Al-Mustafa Kouyateh, Special Representative for International Missions for Liberia, addressed fundamental themes such as food sovereignty, energy transition, and sustainable industrialization. He asserted that "when Africa begins to produce what it consumes, sovereignty begins," encapsulating the urgent need for economic self-sufficiency.

By highlighting the substantial challenges posed by exorbitant interest rates that burden farmers, the ambassador underscored the necessity of innovative initiatives to ensure agricultural prosperity.

This dynamic to enhance intra-African trade, as illustrated by Kouyateh, aligns with a vision of an Africa that seeks to capitalize on its agricultural wealth--not only fostering self-sufficiency but also exporting its products. Consequently, the summit served as a valuable platform to explore the ongoing political and economic challenges, positioning African nations, particularly Liberia, at the forefront of discussions regarding the future of development.

The Africa Political Outlook thus establishes itself as a strategic platform for amplifying African priorities in global governance.