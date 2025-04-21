Liberia: 'I Was Never Arrested'

Former Montserrado County Superintendent Madam Grace Kpaan has pushed back strongly against what she describes as a deliberate smear campaign aimed at damaging her reputation and misleading the Liberian public.

Recent social media posts and online publications suggested that Madam Kpaan had been arrested for criminal mischief in connection with US$241,450.00 in alleged property damages--a claim her legal team categorically denies.

In a strongly worded press statement released Wednesday, Madam Kpaan's legal team dismissed the reports as false, malicious, and legally unfounded. The statement accused certain individuals of orchestrating a propaganda campaign that hinges on the misuse of legal documents and outright fabrication.

No Arrest, No Charges

"There has been no arrest, no valid writ issued by a competent court, and certainly no legal grounds to detain Madam Kpaan," the statement emphasized. It added that a writ of arrest issued by the Monrovia City Court -- rather than the Civil Law Court, which has jurisdiction over the matter -- was never served to Madam Kpaan and was instead "irresponsibly leaked to a journalist for public misinformation."

Legal experts affiliated with the case argue that the City Court's involvement in a matter already resolved by the Civil Law Court is irregular and questionable. The Civil Law Court, under His Honor Scheaplor R. Dunbar, issued a Writ of Possession on March 13, 2025, affirming the legal ownership of 9.25 acres of land in Tweh Farm by Oliver and Grace Kpaan. That ruling reaffirmed a final decision made on May 20, 2021, following nearly two decades of litigation.

Years of Legal Struggle

The Kpaan family claims that they legally acquired the property from the daughter of the late D. Twe and had offered opportunities for purchase to the squatters occupying the land. Despite these efforts, many refused to vacate. According to the press release, even high-profile individuals -- including former Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate -- were among those evicted when the court finally enforced its decision.

"Two individuals continue to unlawfully occupy portions of the land and have now resorted to defamation in a bid to delay justice," the family stated.

No Destruction Ordered by Kpaan

Another major claim refuted by the Kpaan team is the allegation that Madam Kpaan personally ordered the destruction of homes on April 12, 2025. "This is a complete distortion," the legal team noted. "The enforcement of the Writ of Possession was handled by court officers as mandated. Any action taken was done through the legal authority of the court--not by Madam Kpaan."

The statement accuses some media outlets of bypassing journalistic ethics and due diligence, opting instead to publish sensationalized content without verifying the facts.

Calling for Accountability

In response, Madam Kpaan's legal counsel announced their intention to pursue all lawful means to expose and hold accountable those involved in the "fabrication and dissemination of forged legal documents." They are also calling on the Judiciary, the Liberia National Police, and media regulators to investigate the matter thoroughly.

"We urge the public to stay vigilant against misinformation and to rely only on credible, verified sources for legal and judicial matters," the release added.

Kpaan's Public Service Record

Grace Kpaan, a former superintendent under the administration of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, has long been regarded as a passionate advocate for justice, peace, and rule of law in Liberia. Her supporters argue that these attacks are politically motivated and intended to derail her legacy and ongoing land rights efforts.

As the case continues to draw public attention, Madam Kpaan's team has reaffirmed her commitment to due process and her confidence in the Liberian justice system.