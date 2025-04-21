Liberia: GCFBC Dedicates Multipurpose Edifice in Ganta

The Great Commission Fundamental Baptist Church (GCFBC) in Ganta recently celebrated the completion and dedication of a new multipurpose edifice valued at approximately US$120,000.

Rev. Edwin Gbor, Overseer of the church, highlighted that 60% of the funding for the construction came from Liberian contributors, with the remaining 40% provided by an organization led by Rev. Frank Russell from the United States.

Situated in the bustling commercial center of Ganta, Nimba County, the modern structure is designed to serve the diverse community of the area. Construction on the edifice commenced in 2007, but faced challenges due to various obstacles, including the impact of the Ebola crisis and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally estimated at US$125,000, additional funds were raised to enhance the project's design and functionality.

The multipurpose building features offices, a two-bedroom apartment for visiting guests, a mini clinic on the premises, and can accommodate approximately five hundred individuals, including space on a balcony.

Established in 1998, the Great Commission Fundamental Baptist Church has expanded its presence beyond Ganta to branches in other locations such as Bahn, Saclepea, Flumpa, and Lao Zao within Meinpea Mahn Administrative District.

In addition to its primary church activities, the institution operates a high school in Ganta and provides specialized education for individuals with hearing and speech impairments.

The school contained dormitories for both girls and boys, well electrified and the church all their necessary needs.

The dedication ceremony was attended by notable religious figures, including Rev. Dr. Seth Mohenu from the Southern Region of Africa and Dr. Keith Callahan from the USA. Vice President Jeremiah Koung also joined the event as a recognized government representative.

Rev. Gbor acknowledged the church's partnership with the International Partnership Ministry (IPM) and expressed gratitude to all contributors who supported the construction of this significant edifice in Ganta, Nimba County.

"GCFBC appreciates all contributors towards this Church building in Ganta, Nimba County," he concluded.