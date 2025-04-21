Liberians Crave Stronger Climate Action

21 April 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Abednego Davis

A survey conducted by the Center for Democratic Governance (CDG) highlights that a large majority of Liberians are aware of and consider climate change, and it is a serious concern, with a call for the Liberian Government to take an immediate action by addressing its effects.

The Afrobarometer 2025 survey, which explored international attitudes towards climate policies, agreed that urgent intervention from both the Liberian Government and developed countries to limit climate change. "Even if the costs are higher and strongly believed that richer countries have a responsibility to help Liberia finance its climate response," the respondents said.

Others believe that climate change is already worsening life in Liberia, with many blaming it on the combination of human activity and natural processes.

Survey, released on April 19, indicates that Liberians generally agree that climate change is happening, and it is one of the most pressing concerns in the country. At the same time, a stark difference of opinions about how to distribute responsibilities between Liberia and the developed countries emerges.

The survey key findings reveal that more than two-third (68 percent) of respondents say they have heard of climate change.

A large majority, 71 percent of the respondents say climate change is making life in Liberia worsen or much worse 38 percent. Seven in 10 (71%) of respondents blamed climate change on human activity. Another 7 percent of respondents say climate change is caused by a combination of human activity and natural processes, while 20 percent of respondents think natural processes alone are responsible.

More than eight in ten respondents say the Liberian Government (82%) and rich/developed countries must act now to limit climate change, even if doing so is expensive.

An equally strong majority (84%) of respondents say rich countries are responsible for climate change.

