Liberia: Why Supreme Court Delay to Hear Tweah's U.S.$6m Case?

Concerns have been raised over the delay in the Supreme Court's decision-making process regarding whether former Finance Minister Samuel Tweah and his co-defendants, who were members of the National Security Council (NSC), should be granted presidential immunity from criminal prosecution after leaving office.

The case is facing significant delays, with Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh set to retire on June 26, 2025, leaving only two months to potentially address the matter before her departure.

The outcome of Tweah's case is expected to test President Joseph Boakai's pledges to prosecute former government officials involved in financial misconduct, particularly the former Finance Minister.

Since March 2025, when Tweah raised the immunity issue with the Supreme Court, there has been no significant progress in the case, posing a challenge for both the Supreme Court's credibility and efficiency.

It is also something of a test for the Supreme Court itself, on both substance and timing.

After all, even if the court were to rule against Tweah, the matter will be sent back to Criminal Court 'C', wherein Judge Roosevelt Willie, who was presiding over the matter until the Supreme Court's Intervention with a stay order after Tweah filed a petition for a writ of prohibition. Before the petition, five of the fifteen potential jurors were already screened and sequestered.

Specifically, Tweah claims that they were protected under an Executive mandate, which demands allegiance to secrecy and stops their prosecution for any actions taken in the interest of national security, because they were part of their official duties and that they thus cannot be criminally prosecuted for them.

Others in the case with Tweah include former Acting Minister of Justice Nyanti Tuan, former Financial Intelligence Director General Stanley Ford, former Financial Intelligence Comptroller Moses Cooper and former National Security Advisor Jefferson Karmoh. They have been indicted by the LACC.

In counterargument, the prosecution claims that the Tweah and his accomplices acted outside of the privilege provided to agents of the President, in Article 61 of the 1986 Constitution.

They further argued, they cannot enjoy this privilege for which they must answer to the crimes of which they were indicted.

Their charges include economic sabotage, theft, illegal disbursement and expenditure of public funds, criminal conspiracy, misuse of public money, and criminal facilitation.

The Evidence

The prosecution made a detailed case highlighting the incidence of fraud. Initially, the prosecution claimed the defendants illegally transferred funds into the FIA's operational accounts (USD & LRD), which cannot be accounted for.

The indictment claims that, between September 8th and 21st, 2023, the CBL transferred a total of L$1,055,152,540.00 (about US$5.6 million, at an exchange rate of L$190) into the Operational accounts of the FIA, upon the instruction of Tweah. The prosecution presented as evidence transfer instructions from the MFDP, which the CBL submitted to the LACC.

On September 22, 2023, the CBL Management transferred US$500,000.00 into the FIA's United States Dollar Operational account (A/C #: 1502021605) upon the Finance Minister's instruction. The prosecution entered the Bank Statement of said account into evidence.

That same day, D. Moses P. Cooper, then FIA's Acting Financial Comptroller, withdrew the US$500,000.00 from the CBL account.

But the cash is no more notable than the paper trail - or lack thereof.

The investigation did not establish any proof of documentary evidence from the National Security Council, the National Joint Security, or the FIA authorizing Tweah to approve and effect the transfer of the above-mentioned amounts to the FIA account.

The amounts of L$1,055,152,540.00 and US$500,000.00 were neither requested nor authorized. But Tweah allegedly conspired with Cllr. Nyenati Tuan, then Acting Justice Minister and Acting Chairman of the National Joint Security, causing the illegal transfer of the funds to the FIA's operational accounts for subsequent withdrawal.

The Immunity Claim

The defense did not dispute the charges. According to their motion, Tweah and his associates admitted to transferring the funds in question, but contended they had expended them in keeping with Section 11, subsection (d) of the National Security Reform and Intelligence (NSRI) Act of 2011, which provides that "Funds made available to them may be expended for any purpose necessary to carry out its functions, and may be expended without regard to the provision of laws relating to expenditure of government funds if essential for vital National Security Interest, unless specifically prohibited by other law."

They furthered that the LACC's investigation concluded that at some point in 2023, the total amount of US$500,000.00 and L$1.55 billion was withdrawn from the Central Bank of Liberia, through the operational account of the Financial Intelligence Agency, and applied towards National Security purposes by the National Security Council of Liberia.

The defense emphasized that they were all members and agents of the National Security Council (NSC) of Liberia who were responsible for carrying out the functions of the National Security Council of Liberia, chaired by the President of Liberia, consistent with the NSRI Act of 2011. They relied heavily on Sections 3(f) and 11(d) of the acts to make their case.

According to section 3(f), "Trustees of State Secrets: Every member, personnel or employee of the NSC shall be deemed a trustee of the secrets of the Republic and when entering upon the duties of the Council shall be, in case of the members sworn by the Chair and in the case of the personnel and employees, by the secretary, not to divulge any information which has come to his or her knowledge by reason of such membership or employment with the Council except as required in the course of duty."

The defense argued, therefore, that prosecuting them would cause them to violate the oath of secrecy stipulated in national security legislation, and, thereby, subject any offender(s) to a fine of one L$100,000 or up to ten years imprisonment or both.

The prosecution repeatedly argued that the defendants acted outside of the privilege provided to agents of the President in Article 61 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia. On that basis, they argued the defendants cannot enjoy this privilege and must submit to trial in Criminal Court 'C', as the court of competent authority.