Liberia: 'Give the Law a Chance'

President Joseph N. Boakai has called on Liberians to embrace peace, respect the rule of law, and unite in building a more just and inclusive nation.

In a powerful speech delivered at the official launch of the National Dialogue on Mob Justice and Social Reform, the President denounced mob violence and vigilante justice--phenomena he described as damaging Liberia's social fabric and international image.

"There's more violence. Somebody hits somebody on a motorcycle, and the whole community jumps on them. Sometimes you beat the wrong person," he lamented. "This is not the Liberia I want to live in."

President Boakai recounted tragic incidents where misunderstandings escalated into fatal violence--highlighting a woman beaten to death after being accused of witchcraft and a driver killed by an angry mob following a traffic accident.

"Violence cannot solve problems," he stressed. "These acts drive investors away, tarnish our image, and deprive our people of jobs and development."

He underscored the necessity of respecting due process and trusting the judiciary--even when the outcomes seem difficult to comprehend. "You might see someone stab another, and the law says that's not what killed the person. It might not make sense to you, but that's the law," he explained. "If we decide to be part of the international community, we have to respect the rule of law."

The newly launched National Dialogue on Mob Justice and Social Reform campaign seeks to address mob justice issues through education, dialogue, and community outreach.

According to the Ministry this campaign also aimed to restore faith in the justice system, urging citizens to seek legal recourse instead of engaging in vigilantism; and it is also intended to promote a vision of a peaceful and stable Liberia, where economic growth and social development are not threatened by lawlessness.

In a frank and passionate address on mob violence, President Boakai touched on several other critical issues ranging from youth empowerment, infrastructure development, and national discipline.

At the occasion also attended by a diverse audience of community leaders, civil society groups, and government officials, the President did not shy away from addressing the social ills plaguing Liberia for decades.

"This government is not here to play the presidency," he declared. "It's to look into our social problems. I'm coming on this road--people live here. Why has it taken so long for us to make this road better?"

The President emphasized that infrastructure, particularly roads and clean water, is essential not only to improve living conditions but also to show appreciation to citizens who supported his leadership.

"We need to show the people gratitude for the support they gave us by improving their lives," Boakai said.

Investing in Youth and Community Education

Boakai called for a robust investment in youth programs, education, and community outreach to tackle Liberia's long-standing social challenges. "We have to move into the communities. We need to have town hall meetings, educate people, and talk about discipline," he urged. "These social issues are like mosquitoes in the house--they may be small, but they can cause serious damage."

He extended a message of support to marginalized groups, including motorcycle riders and market women, acknowledging their vital contributions to the economy.

"The Liberia Marketing Association (LMA) provides our food. The motorcycle riders, the transport union--they matter. We are planning for your betterment because you all supported Diana Voice," Boakai said, referencing a grassroots movement that helped his campaign.

The President concluded his address by thanking key partners--including the Ministry of Justice, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Liberia Chamber of Commerce--for supporting the initiative. He reaffirmed his commitment to a united, peaceful Liberia that works for all its citizens. "We are here to build this country. It will not be overnight, but it is moving. Just give us a chance. Let's work together in the interest of this country," he said.

Meanwhile, Liberia's Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, disclosed that the National Anti-Mob Violence Campaign will be rolled out across the country, beginning with Montserrado County. He described mob justice as a "serious crime" that threatens Liberia's democratic foundations, public safety, and national cohesion.

Minister Tweh painted a sobering picture of the rise in mob-related incidents, warning that such acts erode trust in the justice system and jeopardize Liberia's stability.

"With grave concern, we have witnessed a stark increase in mob violence that threatens the very fabric of our communities," the Minister said. "We cannot, and we will not, turn a blind eye to the lawlessness that has begun to take root in our neighborhoods."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He issued a clear and firm message to perpetrators and would-be offenders: mob violence will no longer be tolerated under any circumstances.

"Mob violence is a violation of our laws and a violation of democratic principles and values," he said. "This government, under the leadership of President H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, categorically denounces these acts of violence and pledges a decisive response."

Referring to recent incidents in Weala and Paynesville, where individuals were violently attacked and destroyed public property, the Minister described the events as tragic illustrations of what happens when fear and frustration replace trust in legal institutions.

Meanwhile, the anti-mob violence initiative will be rolled out in partnership with civil society groups, traditional leaders, youth organizations such as the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY), and the Liberia Motorcycle Union--frequent stakeholders in areas impacted by mob violence.

Workshops, community town hall meetings, and media outreach are planned to promote peaceful conflict resolution and legal awareness.