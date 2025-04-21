Liberia: Rep. Quioh Refutes Bribery Allegations

Sinoe County District #1 Representative, Thomas Romeo Quioh, has vehemently denied explosive allegations that he bribed residents of Numopoh to secure a controversial logging contract with a foreign company. The lawmaker has described the claims as "baseless" and "politically motivated."

The accusations were detailed in a recent investigative report by The DayLight, an environmental journalism outlet. The report alleges that Rep. Quioh co-owns African Finch Logging Limited, a UAE-based company that acquired logging rights to a 7,000-hectare community forest in Numopoh through illicit means.

According to the outlet, Quioh allegedly paid bribes to community leaders to fast-track the contract's approval and used his longstanding ties with Forestry Development Authority (FDA) Managing Director Rudolph Merab to facilitate an unlawful expansion of the forest area.

Quioh, in an interview over the weekend, denied any involvement in bribery and disclaimed ownership in the company. He said he was blindsided by the allegations and criticized The DayLight's report

"The story is baseless," Quioh told journalists. "There's absolutely no truth in it. I had to speak out because these allegations could damage my reputation and erode the trust my constituents have in me."

According to The DayLight, several local leaders and residents claimed the lawmaker personally distributed money to community members to endorse the logging deal. Commissioner Alfred Harwood of Numopoh alleged that Quioh met with local leaders in secret and returned with a plastic bag filled with cash, which was then distributed to encourage the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

"After the people initially refused to sign the MoU, Quioh took some community leaders behind the house. They returned with a bag of money, and shortly after, people began signing," Harwood claimed.

Paramount Chief Christiana Neoh also said she received LD$5,000 from Quioh after the meeting, supposedly for "buying soap," and that the lawmaker urged her to support the company's entry into the forest.

Residents signed the MoU on the same day it was introduced, without the opportunity for discussion or input, witnesses told The DayLight. Emmanuel Dapoe, a resident of Kilo Town, said he walked out of the meeting in protest, while others claimed the deal was part of a campaign promise Quioh made ahead of his 2023 electoral victory.

"This all ties back to what he promised during the campaign," said Alex Sanwon, a prominent citizen from Johnny Town. "He told us he would bring this company."

Kpayan District Superintendent Darius Nagbe also raised concerns. In a letter to the Ministry of Internal Affairs in February, Nagbe accused Quioh of unilaterally introducing the company to the district without the knowledge or consent of the local administration and requested a formal investigation.

Under Liberia's forestry law, lawmakers may serve as ex-officio members of Community Forest Management Bodies (CFMBs) but are barred from engaging in negotiations or business on behalf of the community. Involvement in bribery or business interests related to public office constitutes a violation of the Code of Conduct for Public Officials, which prohibits inducement and conflicts of interest.

The law defines bribery as "anything promised, offered, given, accepted, or received by a public official for favors in the execution of official duties," including small gifts or "cold water." It defines conflict of interest as the use of public office for personal gain.

In response, Rep Quioh said the forest in question was legally approved in 2010 under the Forestry Development Authority's nine-step requirement process. After the original contractor, Gabriel Doe of Delta Tema, failed to deliver on his extraction rights, the community sought new investors, a process facilitated and approved by the FDA.

The lawmaker confirmed African Finch, a company with operations in multiple African countries, was pre-qualified by the FDA and later entered into discussions with the Community Forest Management Body (CFMB), a local elected group responsible for managing community forest interests.

Quioh emphasized that as the district lawmaker, he serves as an ex-officio member of the CFMB and is mandated by law to guide forest-related processes not to interfere or profit from them.

"I am a forester by training, with 15 years at the FDA and over three years at the EPA. I know the law and I know the policy. I played no part in any bribery, and I own no share in any company operating in the forest," he declared.

He further clarified that the only funds exchanged during the signing process were logistical: transportation, food, and customary ceremonies paid for by the investor, standard practice in forestry community engagements.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Quioh also took aim at those he believes are behind the allegations. He named Alfred Jarwood, a local commissioner, and others he described as politically disgruntled due to their exclusion from recent government appointments.

"This is all political," he said. "These are people who felt entitled to positions in government. They're angry, and now they want to use lies to undermine me."

The lawmaker stressed that the forest agreement process was transparent, FDA-monitored, and followed legal procedures including environmental considerations such as maintaining a 2-kilometer buffer from Sapo National Park.

"I am not troubled by these lies," Quioh added. "But I worry that unverified journalism can scare away investors and damage the development potential for my people."

Rep. Quioh vowed to continue working on behalf of his constituents and warned that attempts to tarnish his image will not distract him from his legislative responsibilities.