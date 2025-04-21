Nigeria: Inside Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today - Monday, 21 April 2025

21 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Beloved John

Different headlines dominate the cover pages of the newspapers today, with This Nigeria reporting, "Insecurity: 'Treat killer' herdsmen as terrorists'."

According to The Independent, "Debt servicing costs may crowd out capEx, development-related spending."Plateau, Benue killings: State Police back on front burner," The Nation reported.

Meanwhile, The Point reported, "Nigeria records $50.8bn FX inflows in six months."

"2027: Fresh trouble for Tinubu as North prepares to reveal position," The Matrix wrote.

"Nigeria descending into tyranny - Bakare," Daily Trust reported.

"Despair in Benue, Plateau as killings hit over 284 in three months," The Guardian reported.

Daily Times also reported, "FG expresses concerns over delays by contractors handling Tinubu's housing projects."

"Rivers: Pro-democracy group writes UN, seeks urgent intervention to save Nigeria's democracy," The New Nigerian.

"Interest boom: Nine local banks generate Ni4tn from loans," Punch reported.

"Containers stuck at Lagos ports as Easter clearing drags," Business Day headline read.

"Northern leaders divided over 2027 politics," Leadership reported.

Vanguard reported, "Kukah, Bakare, Atiku knock, dissent Tinubu's government."

