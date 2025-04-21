Rwanda: Who Were Rwanda's Top Performers Abroad Over the Weekend?

It was another fantastic weekend for Rwandan players abroad with the likes of Arthur Gitego, Sanders Ngabo, Quentin Rushenguziminega, Samuel Gueulette and Innocent Nshuti all finding the back of the net.

Times Sport brings to you the standout players among the Rwanda players abroad over the weekend.

Arthur Gitego (CF Beira)

Striker Arthur Gitego scored in the 32nd and 41st minutes for CF Beira who humiliated Sporting Beira 6-0 in the 3rd round of the Mozambican Cup on Sunday. Gitego has netted 7 goals and provided 1 assist in all competitions since joining CF Beira in January.

Samuel Gueulette (Raal La Louviere)

Midfielder Samuel Gueulette scored the equalizer in the 79th minute for Raal La Louviere against Lommel as they went on to win 2-1 on Friday to secure the ticket to the Jupiler Pro League next season.

Guelette featured in 26 out of 29 games where he scored two goals and provided one assist from his holding midfield position.

Sanders Ngabo (AC Horsen)

Sanders Ngabo set up Emil Frediksen to make it 2-2 before he popped up to net the match winner himself in AC Horsens' thrilling 3-2 victory over Esbjerg in match day 3 of the Danish second tier play off on Friday.

Quentin Rushenguziminega (FC Echallens)

Veteran striker Quentin Rushenguziminega netted in the 93rd minute as his club FC Echallens moved to 4th place in the Swedish fourth tier league with a pulsating 3-3 draw against Chaux-du-Fonds. Rushenguziminega has netted 14 goals in 20 league games so far this season.

Innocent Nshuti (Sabail FK)

Striker Innocent Nshuti opened the scoring for relegation bound Sabail FK in the 22nd minute and played 65 minutes. However, his side lost 3-2 to Sabah on Saturday.

Ange Mutsinzi (Zira FK)

Centre back Ange Mutsinzi replaced Brazilian forward Rafael Utzig in the 85th minute as his side FK Zira beat Sumqayit 3-1 on Saturday.

Bonheur Mugisha (Stade Tunisien)

Bonheur Mugisha played full throttle for Stade Tunisien while Anicet Ishimwe was on the bench for Olympique Beja in their Tunisian Ligue 1 encounter on Saturday ended 0-0.

Clement Twizere Buhake (Ull/Kisa)

Clement Twizere Buhake was in the posts for Ull/Kisa lost 2-1 to Kjelsas on Thursday in the Norwegian 3rd tier league.

Torre Rafael (Team TG)

Torre Rafael played full 90 minutes for Team TG who lost 3-1 to Sollentuna in the Swedish 3rd League on Sunday.

Jojea Kwizera (Rhode Island FC)

Winger Jojea Kwizera played 85 minutes for Rhode Island FC who lost 2-0 to Detroit City FC on Saturday in the USL.