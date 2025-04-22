Zimbabwe: 44 Candidates Vie for Labour Court Judge Positions

Fidelis Munyoro, Chief Court Reporter

AT LEAST 44 candidates shortlisted for interviews to fill eight vacant Labour Court judicial positions have completed the first stage of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) selection process.

This preliminary stage involved a written test, which was conducted as part of efforts to ensure a transparent and merit-based appointment process. JSC spokesperson Mr Daniel Nemukuyu confirmed that out of the initial 46 candidates shortlisted, 44 participated in the written test. He described the exercise as a significant milestone in the search for candidates to serve in the Labour Court.

"We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the first stage of interviews aimed at selecting eight new judges for the Labour Court," said Mr Nemukuyu.

"On Monday, a total of 44 candidates participated in the written test, demonstrating a high level of interest and commitment to serving in this important capacity."

Marking of the written tests is currently underway, with results expected to be released soon. Those who pass the written examination will proceed to the next stage, which involves oral public interviews to be live-streamed on a date yet to be announced.

Mr Nemukuyu expressed gratitude to all participants, stating, "The successful candidates will advance to the second stage, which consists of oral public interviews. We appreciate the dedication of all participants and look forward to the next steps in this crucial selection process."

The JSC, tasked with the administration of justice and the appointment of judicial officers, undertook the shortlisting process last week as part of its commitment to upholding the highest standards of judicial competence and integrity.

This rigorous selection process is guided by the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Judicial Service (Code of Ethics) Regulations, 2012, ensuring that transparency and adherence to legal standards remain central to judicial appointments.

Mr Nemukuyu said the shortlisted candidates and the upcoming public interviews represent a critical phase in strengthening the Labour Court and enhancing the country's legal system.

These efforts, he said, aim to ensure that the Judiciary is equipped with skilled and competent individuals capable of delivering justice effectively and impartially.