Zimbabwe: Musindo Slams Geza's Shutdown Call . . . Labels Him a 'Political Madman'

22 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Herald Reporter

DESTINY for Afrika Network president Reverend Obadiah Musindo has strongly condemned Blessed Geza's call for a nationwide shutdown today and tomorrow, labelling him a "political madman" and a dangerous individual.

In a strongly worded statement, Rev Musindo urged "peace-loving Zimbabweans with common sense" to disregard Geza's directive.

He asserted that Geza is "cursed" and "possessed," citing his alleged admission of being an "experienced killer" who is now "haunted by those people that he killed."

He argued that this purported past makes Geza a bloodthirsty individual whose calls for disruption should be ignored by "normal Zimbabweans".

"As Zimbabweans, we are neither his children, nor his workers. We don't eat from his pocket," declared Rev Musindo, emphasising the independence of the citizenry.

He called for all businesses to remain operational, highlighting that many Zimbabweans were self-employed and could not afford to heed such a call, especially after the financial strain of the Easter holiday.

"Let him, Geza, shut down the doors of his house," he retorted.

Rev Musindo suggested that Geza was being manipulated by foreign entities, claiming that "Americans and the British were looking for a person to use during times like this, beyond the failures of (late Morgan Tsvangirai and (former CCC leader) Chamisa".

He further accused Geza of seeking personal financial gain, stating that he was "on his way to a political dustbin" and his actions were those of a "sellout".

Drawing a religious analogy, Rev Musindo likened Geza to Judas Iscariot, suggesting a betrayal of national interests.

He further broadened this comparison to include others like self-exiled former Cabinet ministers Walter Mzembi and Saviour Kasukuwere, implying a wider conspiracy of disruption fuelled by "demons" who have "found a man to use to cause disruptions in this country."

Reverend Musindo's fiery response underscores the strong opposition to Geza's shutdown call from certain segments of Zimbabwean society, framing it as the work of a dangerous and self-serving individual with ulterior motives.

His appeal to "peace-loving Zimbabweans" aims to delegitimise Geza's influence and ensure the continued operation of businesses and daily life.

Read the original article on The Herald.

