South Africa: DA Condolences On the Passing of the Catholic Holy Father, Pope Francis

21 April 2025
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By John Steenhuisen MP - Leader of the Democratic Alliance

The Democratic Alliance offers condolences to Catholics across the globe, on the passing of the Holy Father, Pope Francis.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all Catholics who feel this loss.

Pope Francis will be remembered for his progressive leadership of the Church, and his compassion for those in need.

As Head of State of the Vatican City State, and head of the Holy See, Pope Francis did not shy away from courageous positions seeking peace and tolerance for all.

May he rest in eternal peace and love.

