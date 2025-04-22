South Africa: Minister Motsoaledi Must Account to Parliament Regarding Funding Efforts

press release

The DA will request that Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi urgently appears before the parliamentary portfolio committee on health to account regarding government's efforts to find alternative funding sources to replace the lost PEPFAR funding with.

Spotlight and GroundUp revealed not only the dire financial straits facing the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), but also the Minister and his Department's apparent haphazard actions regarding the crisis.

It seems that the one hand is in the dark about what the other is doing. The Department has seemingly claimed that a Section 16 application to Treasury for emergency funding has yet to be submitted, while also being in discussions with Treasury regarding funding but failing to submit detailed plans on how it would be spent.

This while studies found the PEPFAR funding suspension could result in 150 000 to 295 000 HIV infections in the next three years in South Africa and 1 million more infections in Sub-Saharan children by 2030, leading to estimated deaths of 500 000 children and resulting in more than 2 million children being orphaned.

It is clear that the Minister cannot be trusted to lead an organised effort and needs Parliamentary oversight to ensure that the country's fight against HIV/Aids stay on track.