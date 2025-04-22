Ethiopia: Tigray Interim President Unveils New Cabinet, Reinstates Army Members Suspended By Predecessor

Addis Abeba — Lieutenant General Tadesse Worede, the newly appointed President of the Tigray Interim Administration, has unveiled new Cabinet. He also reinstated three senior Tigrayan army members sacked by his predecessor Getachew Reda.

Lt Gen. Tadesse downsized the number of Cabinet members from 27 to 21 and slimmed the number of Deputy Presidents from two to one. Although the name of his deputy has not been officially disclosed yet, sources close to the matter told Addis Standard that he has picked Amanuel Assefa, deputy chairman of the TPLF under the leadership of Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD). If confirmed the appointment signals the first sign that a senior position was given to the party's side that has been at loggerheads with the former president Getachew.

Tadesse convened his first cabinet meeting with members drawn from the previous administration on 10 April and pledged to address what he described as "pressing challenges" through a public conference and indicated at the impending restructuring of a new cabinet.

Speaking on 19 April, to mark the start of the new cabinet, Tadesse stated, the cabinet is expected to shoulder the responsibility of charting a path toward reconciliation and unity. He noted that there is now "clarity and commitment to engage with the outstanding issues."

However, he cautioned that "Tigray cannot emerge" from the current political crisis by resorting to the "politics of victors and losers."

"In the past two years of the interim administration, many positive and negative things have occurred. Claiming the positives as personal victories and blaming failures on others is unacceptable - both the success and the setbacks are shared. We must move away from self-centered, harmful political behavior that endangers the people and the country."

President Tadesse reminded the new cabinet members that all government officials should fully commit themselves to addressing the major challenges facing Tigray during this difficult and critical period.

He particularly stated the hardships of internally displaced persons, and vowed that "this year, efforts will be made to return them to their hometowns, and particular attention will be paid to improving the conditions of those still in temporary shelters."

Late last week, Tadesse reversed the temporary suspension that had been imposed against three senior army generals by the former President. The temporary suspension on 10 March by Getachew suspended General Migbey Haile, General Yohannes W/Giorgis and General Masho Beyene. Getachew also suspended former head of the region's Bureau of Peace and Security, General Fiseha Kidanu. The decision will also see General Fiseha to continue in his previous role as the head of the Bureau of Peace and Security.

Getachew's decision to suspend the three general was rejected by the region's bureau of peace and security, leading Getachew to also suspended the head of the bureau.

After the suspension the EDNF had also accused Brigadier General Migbey of alleged offences, including "encouraging and coordinating" the ongoing renewed military attacks by Fano armed groups in the Amhara region mounted against federal and regional forces.

All the four suspensions have been reversed by President Tadesse.