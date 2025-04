The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received on Monday, in Algiers, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Staff at the Presidency of the Republic, Boualem Boualem, the Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf.