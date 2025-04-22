Somalia: U.S. Forces Conduct Strike Against Al Shabaab

Stuttgart, Germany — In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike against al Shabaab on April 16, 2025.

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted an airstrike against al Shabaab on April 16, 2025.

The airstrike occurred in the vicinity of Adan Yabaal, Somalia.

AFRICOM's initial assessment is that no civilians were harmed.

Al Shabaab has proved both its will and capability to attack U.S. forces.

AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade al Shabaab's ability to plan and conduct attacks that threaten the U.S. homeland, our forces, and our citizens abroad.

Specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security.