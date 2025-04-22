Somalia: U.S. Forces Conduct Strike Targeting Al Shabaab

18 April 2025
United States Africa Command (Stuttgart)

Stuttgart, Germany — In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted airstrikes against advanced conventional weapons aboard a flagless vessel and a smaller supporting vessel inside Somalia territorial waters.

The weapons were enroute to al Shabaab terrorists inside Somalia and posed an imminent threat to partner and U.S. forces in Somalia.

AFRICOM's initial assessment is that no civilians were harmed.

Specific details about the units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security.

