Africa: AU Preparing to Hold Conference to Address Current Debt Crisis in Continent

Addis Ababa, — The African Union Commission (AUC) is set to host a three-day Debt Conference in Togo from May 12-14 to shape sustainable financial futures of the continent.

The continental conference, that will be held under the theme: "Africa's Public Debt Management Agenda: Restoring and Safeguarding Debt Sustainability, " is organized by African Union Commission's Department for Economic Development, Tourism, Trade, Industry, and Minerals.

This conference will convene AU Member States, policymakers, financial experts, and key stakeholders, including representatives from Ministries of Finance, African Central Banks, Regional Economic Communities, African Multilateral Financial Institutions, and Civil Society Organizations.

The Conference will focus on various key issues including facilitate knowledge exchange and share cutting-edge practices in debt management in African Union Member States.

Formulating a position on the needed reforms to the current global financial architecture to address the current debt crisis on the continent is the other critical objective of the conference.

The conference will also attempt to formulate innovative debt financing mechanisms for securing new financing while maintaining debt sustainability while exploring and recommending sound debt management practices needed to restore and safeguard public debt sustainability in Africa.