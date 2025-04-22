Africa: AU Preparing to Hold Conference to Address Current Debt Crisis in Continent

21 April 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — The African Union Commission (AUC) is set to host a three-day Debt Conference in Togo from May 12-14 to shape sustainable financial futures of the continent.

The continental conference, that will be held under the theme: "Africa's Public Debt Management Agenda: Restoring and Safeguarding Debt Sustainability, " is organized by African Union Commission's Department for Economic Development, Tourism, Trade, Industry, and Minerals.

This conference will convene AU Member States, policymakers, financial experts, and key stakeholders, including representatives from Ministries of Finance, African Central Banks, Regional Economic Communities, African Multilateral Financial Institutions, and Civil Society Organizations.

The Conference will focus on various key issues including facilitate knowledge exchange and share cutting-edge practices in debt management in African Union Member States.

Formulating a position on the needed reforms to the current global financial architecture to address the current debt crisis on the continent is the other critical objective of the conference.

The conference will also attempt to formulate innovative debt financing mechanisms for securing new financing while maintaining debt sustainability while exploring and recommending sound debt management practices needed to restore and safeguard public debt sustainability in Africa.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.