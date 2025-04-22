Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Extends Condolences to the Vatican Following Pope Francis' Death

21 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says humanity has lost an extraordinary leader in faith following the death of Pope Francis on Monday.

The head of the Catholic Church died at the age of 88 after battling pneumonia.

"I have learned with sadness about the passing of Pope Francis. Humanity has lost an extraordinary leader of faith who led with compassion, courage and integrity until his last breath," Nandi-Ndaitwah said in a statement on Monday.

The pope ascended to the position of head of the Vatican in 2013, becoming the first Pope from the Global South.

"Pope Francois shall be ingrained in our memories for his focused attention on the socioeconomic issues facing the developing world. The passing of Pope Francois, a progressive leader of the Vatican and the Catholic Church during this holy period of Easter for the Christian family, reminds us about the need to redouble our efforts in favour of the most vulnerable to ensure a just and fairer humanity," she said.

She said Namibia and the world will recall his simplicity and the wise spiritual guidance he emphasised in dealing with the challenges facing humanity.

"On behalf of the people and the government of Namibia, I extend sincere condolences to the Vatican, the entire Catholic Church community and his entire family," she said.

