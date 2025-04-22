Rwanda: Kigali, Bugesera, Nyagatare, and Musanze Top List of Land Dispute Hotspots

The City of Kigali, alongside Bugesera, Nyagatare, and Musanze districts, recorded the highest number of land-related disputes in the country, according to the National Land Authority (NLA).

These hotspots are now at the center of a major digital shift as Rwanda introduces the Land Disputes Management System (LDMS) to streamline and modernize land conflict resolution. Grace Nishimwe, the Director General and Chief Registrar of Land Titles at NLA, confirmed that 119 land dispute appeal cases have so far been physically submitted to the authority.

ALSO READ: City authorities speak out on land expropriation disputes

She emphasized that the new system, LDMS, is being piloted in the most affected areas, starting with the City of Kigali and the three districts, since March 19.

"The most common land disputes we encounter involve boundary disagreements and ownership conflicts," said Nishimwe. "These issues often stem from unclear land demarcations, overlapping claims due to missing historical documentation, and the absence of elders who previously held the key to ownership knowledge."

To address these recurring problems, NLA developed a digital platform designed to make land conflict resolution faster, fairer, and more transparent.

"LDMS doesn't replace the courts," Nishimwe clarified. "It complements them. According to Article 73 of the land law, disputes related to systematic land registration and boundaries should first be handled administratively, the system will help resolve such cases at district level or refer them to the NLA in case of appeals."

ALSO READ: Three more land services now accessible online in Rwanda

Nishimwe added that the new system provides a secure and centralized platform for submitting, tracking, and resolving land disputes. It includes features such as digital documentation, automated notifications, and case tracking dashboards. The system ensures all parties involved stay informed throughout the process and can submit evidence digitally, reducing paperwork and opportunities for fraud.

"This new system is a game-changer," Nishimwe explained. "It ensures transparency through real-time updates, standardized procedures, and tamper-proof digital records. It minimizes human interference, corruption, and manipulation."

Beyond transparency, LDMS also integrates automated tools for dispute resolution that promote consistent and impartial decision-making. These tools rely on legal frameworks, data analysis, and mediation support, ensuring fair outcomes without delays.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Govt to resolve land demarcation issues by 2027 - officials

The system's public access portal allows users to track case progress, verify land records, and report irregularities. "This portal is key in promoting accountability and curbing corruption," said Nishimwe. "It empowers citizens to take an active role in land governance."

Although no disputes have been filed through LDMS yet mainly because the awareness campaigns are just beginning, NLA remains optimistic.

"The feedback and appeals features built into the system will allow us to adapt it over time," Nishimwe said. "We want stakeholders to trust that they can challenge unfair decisions and help us continuously improve the process."

ALSO READ: Rwanda to deploy new system for improved land services

She added that as LDMS expands, it is expected to significantly reduce the backlog of land disputes and build greater confidence in Rwanda's land governance system.

"With areas like Kigali, Bugesera, Nyagatare, and Musanze leading in land conflicts, this digital transformation comes at a better time," she added.