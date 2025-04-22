Nigeria: Obedient Movement Merges With Tinubu Support Group, Backs President's 2027 Re-Election

The leadership of the Obedient Movement led by Alhaji Ahmad Abulfathi, at the weekend, reached the decision to collapse its national, zonal, state, local government, and ward political structures into the Nationwide Tinubu Connect Associates (NTCA).

The decision was reached following a strategic high-level and exhaustive meeting held in Lagos with the National Leader of NTCA, Henry Nwabueze.

Represented by the 36 State coordinators of the Obedient Movement, they all agreed to merge their structures at the various levels into NTCA to support President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid.

A statement by Ahmad Abulfathi said the lead representative of the movement said: "We are proud to align with the Nationwide Tinubu Connect Associates to ensure that Nigerians benefit from the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu while completing two terms in office.

"In the spirit of fairness and unity, we urge Mr Peter Obi and other intending contestants for the 2027 presidential election to jettison their ambitions for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"We cannot afford to distort and discontinue these laudable structures of development courageously built by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu like removal of subsidy, local government autonomy, tax reforms, revival of refineries, student loans, establishment of ministry of livestock (to regulate the rearing of Cattle etc), establishment of regional development commissions, electricity reforms, increased GDP and foreign reserves, establishment of over 8,800 new primary healthcare centres across the country, upgrade of existing tertiary institutions to

handle trauma, oncology, and infectious disease control. And lots more.

"It is simple. Go And verify, as Mr Peter Obi would fondly say. We Nigerians are called upon to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu, despite these initial challenges being faced, no pain, no gain. Continuity is the intention and our sincere conviction. In a show of solidarity, the movement has pledged to mobilize all youth and women leaders across the nation into the NTCA framework, which it now recognizes as a stronger and more inclusive platform to achieve this Nigerian HOPE.

"Sequel to this alignment agreement, the Obedient Movement will adopt the identity and operational direction of Nationwide Tinubu Connect Associates, to demonstrate its commitment to unity, progress, and national development."