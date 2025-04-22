Nigeria: Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack On Military Base in Yobe

Unconfirmed number of soldiers and terrorists were reportedly killed when suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked a military base in Buni Yadi, Gujba local government area of Yobe State.

Local sources confirmed to LEADERSHIP that the attack occurred Saturday night around 11:25pm when the insurgents launched an assault on the military formation but were resisted by the Nigerian troops.

Although details of the attack have remained scarce, a resident of Buni Yadi, who craved anonymity, said, "I can confirm that there was an attack and soldiers were killed."

He added that soldiers were rushing out of the military base for reinforcement during the attack.

Another source confirmed that the terrorists stormed the town in their large number and started shooting sporadically before attacking the military base.

Also, speaking one of the village heads who refused to mention his name, said normalcy has returned to the town after the attack as people have returned to their daily business routine.

A military source also confirmed the attack but opted from providing the specific number of casualties on the sides of soldiers and attackers.

"I can confirm there was serious attack on one of the military side. Our military responded and successfully killed many insurgents. We also recovered two vehicles and weapons," the soldier confided.

Speaking also, a resident of Buni Yadi said residents who escaped to nearby bushes were now trooping back home.

"Let me tell you that I am not in the town, but I am now on my way back home. I have spoken to my friends told me that many people are back home with the return of normalcy," said the resident.