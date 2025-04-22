Rwanda: What Drove RwandAir's Surge in Cargo Volume in 2024?

National carrier RwandAir cargo volume increased by 33 per cent from 4,595 tonnes in 2023 to 6,113 tonnes in 2024, which further facilitated exporters to reach international markets, according to the 2024 report by Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

Regarding factors that boosted the cargo capacity, the report cited key destinations including the UK and United Arab Emirates (UAE), and increased frequency on regional and international routes, particularly in these two countries.

Rwanda's total export revenues reached $4.2 billion (approx. Rwf6 trillion) in 2024, reflecting a 22 per cent increase from slightly over $3.5 billion in 2023, the report showed, implying that RwandAir was one of the contributors to that growth through increased cargo weight.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's exports to United Arab Emirates surpass $1.5 billion

Speaking to The New Times about the implications of the development, Bosco Gakwaya, Director of Cargo Services at RwandAir said "the recent growth in cargo volumes is an economic indicator that there is a rise in global trade and consumer demand for high value goods and perishables."

Exports from Rwanda through air cargo include fruits such as avocadoes and passion fruits, and vegetables like French beans which are considered high-value horticultural products - which are also perishable, according to exporters.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's horticultural exports meet demand in Dubai

Talking about factors that contributed to air cargo volume increase, Gakwaya cited "introduction of cargo freighters in the RwandAir fleet, additional belly capacity brought by wide-body aircraft currently serving our network, additional frequency, hence increased capacity, and network expansion to strategic cargo markets such as Brazzaville and Djibouti markets."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Currently RwandAir operates one dedicated cargo aircraft with a capacity of 23 tonnes, according to the national airline.

ALSO READ: RwandAir Cargo adds Dubai, Djibouti to its routes

Concerning the way forward, Gakwaya said, currently, "RwandAir focuses mainly on positioning itself as a regional cargo powerhouse by developing Kigali as a major cargo hub" to ensure quick connectivity and customer satisfaction.

"We have invested in infrastructure development, technology and capacity building to achieve that," he said.

ALSO READ: RwandAir looks to double fleet in five-year plan

Robert Rukundo, Chairman of the Horticulture Exporters Association of Rwanda, told The New Times that the airline's frequent flights to key markets like the UK and Dubai have played a vital role in boosting horticultural exports.

"Those [UK and Dubai] are very large destination markets for our products," he said, adding that this, coupled with other factors including RwandAir's direct flights to France (Paris), significantly helped increase exports.

Given that it is projected that there will be more avocado volumes in 2027 and 2028 considering the observed trend, RwandAir should further increase cargo aircraft in its fleet, Rukundo suggested.