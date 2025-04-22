Rwanda: Kagame Pays Tribute to Pope Francis

Vatican Media
Outside the cathedral of Juba, a child gives Pope Francis a banknote during his trip to South Sudan in 2023.
21 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jesca Mutamba

President Paul Kagame has extended his condolences to the Catholic church and Catholics around the world following the passing of Pope Francis on Monday, April 21.

"We are saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a moral voice of compassion, humility, and global solidarity," President Kagame wrote on X.

The President acknowledged the late Pontiff's role in strengthening relations between the Catholic church and Rwanda.

"His leadership was marked by an honest recognition of the Church's history in Rwanda, leading to a new era of fruitful relations between the Catholic Church and our nation - one rooted in truth, reconciliation, and a shared commitment to the wellbeing of Rwandans," Kagame said.

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday at his residence in Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

He had been battling a respiratory infection. He died 12 years after he became Pope.

